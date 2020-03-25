Yankton now requiring all restaurants, bars to close dining areas

The Yankton City Commission has passed an emergency ordinance ordering restaurants and bars in the city to close their seating areas amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Businesses will still be able to offer carry-out and delivery options, Dakota Radio Group reports. The law went into effect Wednesday.

The commission passed the ordinance in a nearly four-hour special meeting Tuesday night. Violations of the law are misdemeanors

Mayor Nathan Johnson says the city got a lot of mixed opinions on their options. He added that officials have been waiting for action from Kristi Noem.

Johnson said he is hopeful businesses will comply with the order.