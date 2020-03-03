Yankton police investigating shooting that left 2 injured

Authorities say two people were hospitalized following a shooting in Yankton.

Police received a report of a shooting at a Yankton apartment complex around 11:50 p.m. Monday.

When officers arrived, they found two men with gunshot wounds. They were taken to a Yankton hospital for treatment.

No other details, including the exact location of the apartment or the condition of the victims, have been released. Yankton police and the South Dakota Department of Criminal Investigation are investigating the incident.

Police are asking anyone who has information regarding the incident to contact Crime Stoppers at 605-665-4440.