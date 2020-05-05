'We are all essential' campaign aims to provide 30,000 meals to families

A Sioux Falls advertising agency is expanding its campaign to boost spirits amid the COVID-19 outbreak while also supporting families in need.

HenkinSchultz is looking to raise money for 30,000 meals through its "We are all essential" campaign.

The agency is selling encouraging signs that can be personalized and displayed in yards and shared on social media using #SiouxFallsStrong. The signs remind people everyone is essential, and encourages everyone to remain strong throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Money raised through the campaign will go toward Feeding South Dakota.

"Whether it's following the social distancing rules, staying home, or fighting hunger in our city. We all have a part to play in getting our community back on track," said HenkenSchultz Director of Client Services Becka Burger.

More: Learn how to get a sign here