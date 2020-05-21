'You are Essential' campaign raises 150,000 meals for Feeding South Dakota

Organizers of a recent campaign to provide support amid the pandemic while also fighting hunger say it helped feed thousands of South Dakota families.

HenkinSchults marketing agency announced Thursday its "You are Essential - Shine the Light on Hunger" event helped raise more than 150,000 meals for Feeding South Dakota.

The “You are Essential” campaign began as a way for people to invest in yard signs and put them in front of homes or businesses as a way of showing someone you care. It culminated in a livestream concert Wednesday night featuring Kory and the Fireflies.

