YouTube star killed in car crash on birthday; driver charged with murder

Daniel Silva, a 27-year-old tattoo artist who appeared on reality show “Ink Master,” has been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection to a fatal car crash that killed 25-year-old YouTube personality Corey La Barrie.

According to police, Silva was driving a 2020 McLaren 600LT at a high rate of speed Sunday night in Los Angeles when he lost control of the car, running off the road and colliding with a stop sign and tree.

Police say Silva got out of the car and tried to leave the scene of the accident but was stopped by bystanders who came to render aid.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded and transported both Silva and La Barrie to the hospital. La Barrie died of his injuries on his 25th birthday.

Authorities have not said if alcohol was a factor, but La Barrie’s mother and brother seem to think it was. They both posted on social media accusing Silva of drunken driving.

