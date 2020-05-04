Youth leagues waiting for guidance on summer activities

What this summer will look like is still in question, some summer leagues are waiting on stand by.

The city of Sioux Falls has allowed only non-organized recreation at parks.

Organizations, like Sioux Empire Baseball Association, are continuing to make unofficial plans for their leagues this summer.

“With us using strictly public parks, we take our guidance from the Sioux Falls Parks and Rec. Department,” said SEBA Director Chad Barman.

Since High School Baseball season has been cancelled and their recreational league has been set back, they’ve made future plans with caution.

Barman said, “So we’re delayed with a hopeful start of June 1st and then we’ll go longer than normal. Normally we’re done right around the 4th of July but this year we’ll be done around August 8th or 9th.”

The Sioux Falls Youth Slow Pitch Softball Association is proceeding to plan for a June 1st start date as well.

They’ve even started to provide curb-side registration for families.

Treasurer and coordinator Stacy Bautista of Sioux Falls Youth Slow Pitch Softball Association said, “We're still trying to encourage kids. We want to have a league. We’re gonna try everything in our power to do it. USA State Softball, they’re come up with some guidelines, if we are able to have a league, that we’ll follow through out the summer. They’ve been provided to all the parks and rec. leagues throughout the state."

While the safety of the community is top priority for everyone, the impact of missing a summer for associations and players is hard to ignore.

Barman said, “We host basically a tournament every weekend. We bring several hundred teams to town over the course of the summer.”

“If kids miss an entire summer they’re going to b e behind for multiple years," said Barman.

“It’s been a struggle. Our numbers are very down from a year ago, which is expected,” said Bautista, “We’re trying to stay optimistic. The kids’ safety is our number one priority. The kids, parents, coaches, everything.”

As updates become available, both associations said they'll continue to keep their families informed and post any updates to their websites or Facebook pages.