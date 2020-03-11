Zac Brown Band postpones spring tour dates, including Sioux Falls concert

An upcoming country music concert in Sioux Falls has been postponed amid concerns over the coronavirus outbreak.

Zac Brown Band posted to a note on their website stating the group is postponing the spring 2020 leg of "The Owl Tour." This leg included an April 15 show at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls.

The summer portion of the tour, which begins in late May, will continue as planned. The band did not say if or when new dates for the spring series concerts will be announced.

Premier Center officials recently told Dakota News Now they are prepared to deal with any possible postponements or cancellations due to the coronavirus outbreak.