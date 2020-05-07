First CBD retail store to open in Sioux Falls

Now that CBD products are legal in South Dakota, a retail store dedicated to the component will open soon, offering edibles, creams, water-soluble varieties, and oil tinctures. The doors are set to open Friday.

CBD Store Opens in Sioux Falls

If you envision the store to be dimly lit, with loud music beaming from the ceilings, you may be surprised.

Owner Matt Yde now owns two stores, one in Fargo and now Sioux Falls.

"It's a boutique-style, very nice welcome for any person of any age to come in and then just ask any questions they want," said Yde.

There are many questions asked by customers. Yde says he's ready to educate. "So when your body senses something's off that system tries to keep your body, kind of regulated and CBD just kind of backs that system up," said Yde.

CBD products have only been legal in South Dakota since March 27, part of the Industrial Help law signed by Governor Noem.

At the Attorney General's Office, Tim Bormann says not all CBD products are the same.

"Making sure that the product has either a laboratory analysis, some have the barcode that you can actually scan with your phone to see what the lab analysis is in, there's a lot of homework that would go into anyone who wants to take this route," said Bormann.

THC, the component that delivers a "high" in marijuana is regulated in the CBD product with a maximum of 0.3 percent. Anything stronger is illegal. The products are not regulated by the FDA, which is a concern for Bormann.

"It's become almost a consumer protection issue I mean it's not, only buyer beware, its merchant beware," said Bormann.

Even ingesting a legal dose could affect drug testing.

"Who can potentially get a false positive. With that point 3%, but there can always be other factors because other things can cause drug tests to go positive," said Yde.

Both Yde and Bormann advise it's best to be proactive and speak with your employer.

"Visit with your physician, make sure that you know, you know what it is you're getting into. Contact your employer let them know that you're now on this regimen you're trying this out if you have concerns with work testing," said Bormann.

"Bring in our lab reports and said hey I'd really like to start using this. I find this might really benefit me. And that's the best way to get started," said Yde.

Prices range from $20 for edibles, up to $60 for tinctures. Your CBD Store only offers its own brand and has the bar code on each label describing components.

The store is located at the corner of West 41st Street and South West Avenue.