Groton student-athlete in hot water for racist remarks

A Groton High School student-athlete is facing criticism after posting a video to social media making racist comments aimed at the Native American community.

"I was very disturbed, I was very disgusted with the words used, but I wasn't surprised," said Gordon Tree Top.

The live-stream video recording of a Groton Area High School student is causing outrage.

"I believe the video was coming off of Instagram, I don't know where or how he learned to speak in that kind of language about another race," said Tree Top.

The video shows the student, one of the school's basketball players, racially attacking the Native American community.

"I highly believe that this is coming from a systematic breakdown of that basic teaching of different races, different cultures, different backgrounds," Tree Top said.

Gordon Tree Top is a board member with the Aberdeen Area Diversity Coalition. He said this is far from the first time he knows of something like this happening.

"I've experienced a lot of different hate and racism toward our people, and when I say 'our people,' I mean our Lakota and Dakota people. We hear stories of them being harassed," Tree Top said.

Naomi Ludeman-Smith is with the South Dakota Voices for Peace, a group that wants to see some sort of culture shift in the communities where they live and work.

"Call it out, and call it out for what it is. Calling out a statement 'hate,' that's a strong statement, especially in nice South Dakota," Naomi Ludeman-Smith with the South Dakota Voice for Peace said.

Both Gordon Tree Top and Ludeman-Smith think that more education about diversity can go a long way.

We reached out to the Groton School Superintendent, who spoke with the family of the student involved. We have yet to hear back from that student or his parents, but he did post a public apology on his Twitter page.

Neither the District Superintendent nor the South Dakota High School Activities Association would comment if any punishment would be handed down the student.