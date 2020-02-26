Wishes in Flight: Brookings hockey player skates with his idol

7-year-old Ryker Hovey is a Brookings Rangers hockey player.

And even though Rangers wear red, white, and blue; every practice Ryker throws on his Black and Gold Tuukka Rask jersey. Because ever since Ryker could remember he’s been a Boston Bruins fan.

More specifically, a Tuukka Rask fan.

At just 14-months old Ryker’s mom, Jillian Brochu got the news that Ryker had...

"X-Linked Agammaglobulinemia, which only one and 200,000 people have,” Brochu said.

It’s an immune system condition that affects how his body fights off infections, something that will ultimately lead to cancer.

Brochu added, “I’ve been told it’s not even an ‘if’ he gets cancer, it’s more of a ‘when’ he gets cancer kind of thing.”

Despite the odds, Ryker continues to play hockey, and at a hockey practice in late December, he got the news of a lifetime.

"Not only are you going to meet Tuukka Rask, but you are going to be going to two Boston Bruin games,” said a Make-A-Wish Representative.

So off he went. Ryker and his family headed to Boston to meet his favorite player, Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask.

He not only got to meet his idol but got to shoot a couple of pucks at his new friend.

Brochu said, “I think my favorite part was when Ryker scored a hat trick on Tuukka.”

Ryker added, “Shoot on Tuukka, and it was fun. I liked how I got to get a hat trick on him.”

But it wasn’t just Rask that Ryker got to meet.

“The team was absolutely amazing with him. He got to do slapshots with (Chris) Wagner, he got to pass the puck to (Chris) Wagner, he had the entire team rooting him on as he was doing his shootouts with Tuukka,” Ryker’s mom said.

After battling the disease for a majority of his life, for one-week Ryker got to trade in his treatments for a trip of a lifetime.

“You could tell he was so happy with the entire experience and just being about him. We didn’t get sick the entire trip which was fantastic,” said Brochu.