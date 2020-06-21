14-year old Bayley the latest Ballenger to race at I-90 Speedway

Though most everyone is pretty excited to start driving after getting their learner's permit at 14 it's doubtful that many would ever take it to the lengths that Harrisburg's Bayley Ballenger does.

That's because she's racing sprint cars at I-90 speedway for the first time this summer!

Bayley is actually a third generation driver. Both her dad Dusty and grandpa Steve have been championship drivers and both are helping her learn the ropes. It's certainly a different kind of "Drivers Ed" than what her peers are taking!

We'll have more on Bayley's story tomorrow when we feature her as our Karl's TV & Appliance Athlete of the Week on Dakota News Now at nine and ten.

