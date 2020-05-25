2-sport star Zach Witte will play college football at USD

It was pretty easy for Zach Witte to practice his favorite sport growing up.

"Yeah for sure basketball was definitely the primary sport most of my life. There's been a lot of shots take on this hoop, lot of time spent in the driveway!" SF Christian Senior Zach Witte says.

That work certainly showed when he started at Sioux Falls Christian High School.

"He's more athletic than what you would think I guess from a big man. He runs the floor really well, he's got great hands, great passer, very good shooter from the three-point line. So really I would say an excellent athlete just because he does so many things well." SF Christian Head Basketball Coach Mike Schouten says.

Yet another sport began to get Zach's attention.

"Basketball just had kind of been my sport most of my life I guess. I never really thought about it (football). I think that really hit my sophomore year. There was a lot of skill development that went on between my freshman and sophomore year. I had a lot of great coaches that helped me and coached me up along the way." Witte says.

Putting the time and effort into both paid off.

"Zach really had his time to shine during his senior year." Schouten says.

On the hardwood he averaged 18 points and eight rebounds per game. On the gridiron Witte caught 40 passes for 534 yards and eight touchdowns, also hauling in a scholarship to play at the University of South Dakota.

"Football, you know, there's a lot of physicality pieces that help me in basketball. Toughness and quickness and just keeping me in shape year round." Witte says.

Though Zach will have to stick to one sport at USD.....

"He has a strong desire to do well. That desire will push him to work hard. He'll put in the time and the effort to get better, and so I'm sure they'll appreciate that down at USD." Schouten says.

....it might be the only limit he'll have.>

Zach Borg, Dakota News Now Sports.