43rd Ringneck Softball Tournament Begins

Sherman Park is always buzzing on the July 4th holiday weekend with hundreds of softball players, coaches and fans descending for the Ringneck Invitational.

Though it looks a bit different this year in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 43rd edition of the Ringneck begin today and will run through Sunday.

No opening ceremonies were held this year and stricter time limit on games are among the noticeable changes. Bleachers have been blocked off with fans being encouraged to sit in lawn chairs.

Despite that, 121 teams from six states are in town. The normal number is around 132. Whatever the number of teams that ended up coming, tournament organizers are happy they were able to offer a chance to play.