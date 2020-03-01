A PERFECT PACK! Coyote Women Complete Another Perfect Summit Season

The Division One college basketball regular season came to a close yesterday and, for the second straight year, it was a perfect Summit League one for the USD women.

The 12th ranked Coyotes closed out with a 76-47 victory over North Dakota to finish 16-0 for the second straight year in league play.

All of this was expected with most of the team returning from an NCAA qualifier last year. Their ability to stay focused and not look ahead is what sustained their excellence.

USD is the top seed in the Summit League Tournament and will face Omaha next Saturday at noon.