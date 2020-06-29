AJGA tournament highlights from Willow Run

78 of the worlds best junior golfers are in Sioux Falls for the first ever AJGA event in South Dakota. The American Junior Golf Association is the premier circuit for the top young players who came from China, Mexico, Canada and all over the United States to play is this event.

It was a chance for 6 local players to test their skills against the highest level of competition and after 18 holes Ben Daane of Rapid City is just 1 shot off the lead after shooting a 68. William Sanford of Sioux Falls shot 71 and Nash Stenberg 72. Reese Jansa was the lone qualifier in the girls competition and she had the shot of the day on #2 when she just missed holing out after a monster drive.

The tournament continues Tuesday and concludes Wednesday. Go to the AJGA web site for all of the first round scores.