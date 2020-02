The defending Robertson Cup champion Aberdeen Wings aren't showing any signs of a championship hangover.

Jakob Breault scored two goals and added an assist to lead the Wings to a 7-2 victory on Friday night in Minot. With the victory Aberdeen now has 72 points and is on top of the NAHL's Central Division by eight points with 12 games left.

The two teams face off again tomorrow night in Minot.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!