Adams ready to return to baseball

There's no doubt that former Brandon Valley standout Jake Adams is ready to get back on the baseball field and play. And luckily he's still with the Houston Astros after hundreds of minor leaguers were let go in recent days. Many of them his good friends.

Jake's just hoping for some good news in the near future that he can start cranking bombs again like he did as a Hawkeye and throughout the minors the last 3 years.

"Right now we're just going to wait to see if we're going to play or not. It sounds like if the Major Leagues do play, all 40 man guys will be dressing for the major leagues and they're going to bring on 10 additional minor league guys. So hopefully I'm one of those 10 if I get that call. But if not, just keep working out and doing my thing and hopefully get into doing some coaching in Brandon. I've been talking to Jeremy Van Heel a little bit and just to still stay in the game somewhat and help give back to some of these kids where I grew up at..." says Adams.

Adams has always been known for hitting monster home runs... He's hoping to be able to continue doing the same thing...and hopefully some day soon in the Major Leagues.