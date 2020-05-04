Adrianza likes his team

When the Twins were in Sioux Falls for the winter caravan we had a chance to talk about the upcoming season. And for infielder Ehire Adrianza he couldn't wait after the great season the team had in 2019.

And he says the chemistry on the team was the biggest reason for it's success. "We've got 25 players. Everybody's coming from different cultures, different families. We've just got it man. It's amazing how all these men in the room get along and every time we need something from anybody, the person was there and it's like a family right now..." Adrianza says...