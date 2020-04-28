Amazing day for a trio of golfers

Buck Stein says:"Something like 1 in 15 trillion or something..."

In these unpredictable times come an unlikely tale from Calvert Crossing.

Stein says:"Yeah I couldn't believe that. I was just floored..."

Buck Stein and Jim Turner were social distancing when they cruised up to the par-3 5th hole at Calvert Crossing Golf Club.

Turner, 87, had honors, grabbed his 8-Iron and set his sights on the pin 124 yards away.

Jim Turner says:"I was the first one to hit and I knew my ball was close."

Stein says:"I said you know I think that ball went in the hole...And some of the other guys said it was short..."

As they debated Turner's fate, the 79-year-old Stein then stepped up to the box.

Stein says:"I lined up to go for it. I started it off to the right and it drew right back to it. I knew it was a good shot and I knew it would be close.

As they made their way up to the green, a monumental surprise was awaiting them.

"Jim went up there and said you are not going to believe this," Buck Stein said. Both balls were in the hole.

"It was pure luck that is all you can say," according to Turner.

"To stay on top of the foam side-by-side, you can just keep going with the odds of that happening..." said Kevin LaFontaine, Calvert Crossing's general manager

The National Hole-In-One Registry says the odds of two golfers acing the same hole on the same day from the same foursome are roughly 64 million-to-one. Turner and Stein beat the golfing odds but were not about to test the COVID-19 percentages.

"We were social distancing so you can not get too happy. You just hollered," Turner said.

The news of Stein and Turner's heroics spread across the course.

"You know, jumping up and down about, wow, two holes-in-one back to back. That is incredible," said Kevin LaFontaine, Calvert Crossing's general manager.

Jo Stein, Buck's wife, was also on the course, but she had no idea what was taking place in the foursome three holes ahead of her.

When she reached the fifth hole, she pulled out her 5-wood and let loose.

"What a perfect shot feels like," Jo Stein said. "It was effortless. It was almost like I didn't hit it."

Stein hit it and hit it well. Her golfing partner confirmed the unthinkable.

"She started jumping up and down and she said, 'It's in the hole. It's in the hole.'"

Club officials were the first to reach Jo's husband to deliver the news

"You are not going to believe this but your wife hit a hole-in-one today, too," LaFontaine said.

Buck Stein said:"I couldn't believe that..."

Jo Stein said:"What are the odds?"

Jim Turner said:"Billions and billions to one...Trillions to one..."

There was only one thing that could dampen their spirits

Stein says:" Well the bar wasn't open to celebrate..."

Three self-described "seasoned" golfers beat the odds and gave us a ray of sunshine in a gloomy forecast...

Jo says:"This is a bright spot during dark times..."

Kevin says:":Excitement and the celebration that was going on. The last thing you were thinking about was this..."

Courtesy:KNOE-TV