Amdahl wins twice at I-90 Speedway on Fourth of July

It was a big night for Elliot Amdahl as he’d sweep sprint car action at I-90 Speedway across two divisions. He scored his first win of the night in the Cressman Sanitation IMCA sprints and then led the entire way in the Property Solutions of America Midwest Sprint Touring Series feature to take his first ever win in that tour.

Amdahl held off Ryan Bickett in the closing laps of the 25-lap MSTS feature event to dance on the top of his wing for the second time in one night. Following Bickett was Eric Lutz, Justin Jacobsma and Jody Rosenboom completed the top five.

Amdahl took over the lead of the Cressman Sanitation IMCA feature on the tenth lap. He had started on the outside of row number five and was the third different leader of the event. Micah Slendy was second after leading laps 4 – 9. Dusty Ballenger charged forward eight position to take third ahead of Ryan Voss and Casey Abbas.

Craig Hanisch and Cory Yeigh traded the lead back and forth in the T&R Contracting Late Model Street Stock Feature. Hanisch would prevail with the win. Dan Jensen snuck into second placing Yeigh third. Matt Steuerwald and Zach Olivier completed the top five. This was career win number 52 for Hanisch, who has the most wins in the track’s history.

On the other end of the win spectrum is Skyelar DeVaney. The iRacing standout jumped into to Great Western Bank USRA B-Modified for the first time just weeks ago. On Saturday night, the Baltic, South Dakota, driver found his way to I-90 Speedway’s victory lane for the first time. DeVaney got the win in dramatic style by holding off track champion Brock Hess in a side-by-side battle in the closing laps. Dave Kennedy followed them to the line followed by Tyler Tesch and Damien Vandenberg.

Starting outside row six wasn’t too tall of a take for Dustin Gulbrandson as he charged to the lead in just six laps in a non-stop www.LawnSnow.com USRA Hobby Stock feature. It was his fifth year of the season at the track. Levi VanderWeide crossed the line in second just ahead of his dad, Rick VanderWeide in third. Landon Krohn was fourth and Tyler Schlumbohm placed fifth.

The Property Solutions of America Midwest Sprint Touring Series is back in action this Friday at Rapid Speedway in Rock Rapids, Iowa. I-90 Speedway takes July 11 off and returns to racing on July 18.

