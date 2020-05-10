American Legion Headquarters Suspends Play Nationwide Cancelling South Dakota Season

When today began plans were underway for a legion baseball season in South Dakota.

By the afternoon they have been overruled and shuttered by the American Legion's National Committee.

Yesterday and late into the night approval was granted to conduct a season from both the South Dakota Legion Baseball Board and the state's American Legion Executive Committee.

Plans and guidelines for games were being made into this afternoon when the national headquarters for the American Legion sent out a release that suspended all baseball under their banner throughout the United States.

Though they had cancelled the World Series and regionals on April 7th, one of which Sioux Falls would have hosted, the national headquarters had left it up to states discretion as to whether or not play their own seasons.

Minnesota cancelled it's legion season yesterday, and South Dakota was among 25 states that had either yet to make a decision or planned to go ahead.

South Dakota's American Legion Athletic Commissioner Dan Sudbeck said everything was a go until they got the news at 2:29 in the afternoon.

"I was a little shocked. The way we were interpreting things, and I was told, is that they were leaving the decisions up to each individual state on how to handle things. So that's why we had a detailed meeting yesterday." Sudbeck says.

Sources tell Dakota News Now Sports that many coaches and programs are still considering playing a season independently, and Sudbeck says they'll have some difficult choices to make.

"I'm sure the bigger classes are a little more organized than the small class of schools. They're going to have the same questions as we had. Are you going to allow fans to go to a game? They'll have the same issues confronting them." Sudbeck says.

Sources also tell Dakota News Now Sports that Legion coaches will be meeting again this Wednesday to discuss options moving forward.

Below is the full release sent out from the American Legion's national headquarters:

In light of the continuing events resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, effective immediately, The American Legion National Organization is implementing the following directives relating to, The American Legion National Organization national baseball program for the 2020 season.

1. Any and all previous 2020 American Legion National Organization memos regarding the

national baseball program for the 2020 season are retracted and replaced by the following.

2. The American Legion National Organization has cancelled all 2020 season’s Regional

Tournaments and The American Legion World Series.

3. Concurrently, The American Legion National Organization has shut down all sponsorship and

all involvement in baseball for the 2020 season.

4. This shutdown of all sponsorship and all involvement in baseball for the 2020 season means

that those baseball teams that wish to continue playing 2020 season baseball shall be

participating in a sporting event not sponsored, nor endorsed in any manner, by The American

Legion National Organization, but sponsored and endorsed solely by the group the team is

named.

5. Any baseball team that continues play in the 2020 season sponsored by the group the team is

named must understand that its team is not playing as an American Legion National

Organization “registered” baseball team and it is not playing in an American Legion National

Organization baseball program.

6. The complete cancellation of the 2020 American Legion National Organization baseball

season means there is no American Legion National Organization baseball program “national

rules,” nor are there “national guidelines,” as there is no 2020 American Legion national

involvement.

7. In other words, if an American Legion Department has a 2020 season baseball program, then

that Department is having “The Department of ‘X’ American Legion Baseball Program - not

authorized, nor endorsed by The American Legion National Organization.”

8. Those departments that conduct this 2020 baseball season program will need to determine

their rules, guidelines, schedules, insurance coverage, etc., for their own programs as The

American Legion National Organization will not provide this assistance.

9. The American Legion National Organization has already stopped collecting, and subsequently

returned to all teams any and all national baseball team fees to the respective teams.

10. With the shutdown of the online National American Legion Baseball registration portal, The

American Legion National Organization has stopped referring baseball teams to the K&K

Insurance portal for the 2020 baseball season. The departments that have their own programs

will need to determine what insurance their teams need in order to play in their programs;

The American Legion National Organization will not provide this assistance.

11. All baseball teams that paid to The American Legion National Organization administrative

fees shall have these fees reimbursed to the teams.

12. All other situation(s) that may arise during the 2020 baseball season in a department that elects

to have a 2020 baseball season is a situation for that particular department as that particular

department is solely responsible for its decision to any situation(s) as The American Legion

National Organization staff and volunteers are not authorized to address or help with any

department’s situation(s).