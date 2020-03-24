Amy Olson keeping game sharp

Amy Olson is trying to keep her game ready for when the LPGA tour resumes. She was extra disappointed that one of the tour's top tournaments was postponed at her course in California. The former NDSU star understands the stoppage was necessary to help flatten the curve of COVID 19, but also has a soft heart for the college athletes in particular who's seasons and possibly careers were cut short.

"A lot of people, college students... my husband is a football coach and he's really involved at North Dakota State. And I feel bad for a lot of the seniors and careers that are just cut short. So that's such a bummer. I know there's a lot of disappointment and frustration. There's so much hard work that goes into it and at the end of the day it's just sports. People's health is so much more important than a trophy at the end of the day. But we pour our hearts and souls into this. So I definitely understand the frustration and disappointment that a slot of people are going through right now..."

Amy is hoping like all of us that things can get back to normal sooner than later and she can get back to competing on the golf course where she's made big strides the past 2 years. Olson holds the record for most tournament victories in NCAA history.