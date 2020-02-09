Arians Emergence In New Role Helping Rabbits Roll

The Jackrabbit men certainly appear to have plenty of balance following their 81-64 victory over Omaha.

The usual suspects in the post had a big game, with Douglas Wilson scoring 24 and Matt Dentlinger adding 19.

Perhaps the difference in SDSU's play, though, is coming from Alex Arians.

The sophomore has thrived since being forced into the point guard position after an injury to Brandon Key at the start of the year.

Yesterday he provide the perfect perimeter compliment to the post play inside, scoring 19 points, and continuing to impress his coach.

The Jacks host Denver on Saturday at 7 PM.