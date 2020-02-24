Athlete of the Week goes for 3rd state wrestling title

Seeing Lucas Anglin on the mat is a scary sight.

"No matter where you're at, he's going to come after you. So you can't make mistakes." Vermillion Wrestling Head Coach Joe Delvaux Says.

Even though the Vermillion senior used to be the one looking for cover.

"I didn't like it at first. When I was a young boy I was hiding underneath the wrestling room table, sitting in there not enjoying it." Anglin says.

Which makes sense since wrestling wasn't in his families blood.

"My dad actually played basketball when he was in high school and stuff like that. So my family really had nothing to do with it. But my cousins started wrestling on my dad's side, so my uncle kind of got me into wrestling. So then I started wrestling with my cousins a lot and started liking it." Lucas says.

And as he grew, Anglin developed an unparalleled work ethic.

"When you have your best wrestler is also your hardest worker, then you've got something special and Lucas is something special. He's going to come after you for six minutes. But when he comes off the mat, he's going to pat you on the back and tell you good job. So that's the kind of guy he is." Delvaux says.

Which has helped him win back to back state championships.

"I'm pretty much dominant on my feet. I like to get takedowns. When you see me wrestle I'll probably take him down and let him up, take him down a few times and then I'll work for a fall." Anglin says.

Before he shuffles off to wrestle at South Dakota State, Lucas hopes to end his career by joining the three time state champion club.

"In my heart it's kind of like oh dang, it's my last couple of weeks of high school wrestling. But all this hard work is certainly starting to pay off for the last two weeks, so I'm kind of ready for it. I'm ready for the next level, ready for the future." Lucas says.

Which could be a terrifying thought for the rest of the Big 12.

Zach Borg, Dakota News Now Sports.