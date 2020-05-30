Athletes Cope With A Lost State Track Meet & Prepare For Their Next Season

The South Dakota State Track And Field Meet always serves as both the unofficial end to the prep sports season and the start of summer on what is normally a sun-splashed and warm final day of the meet, most often in front of a packed grandstand at Howard Wood Field.

Mother nature did it's part today out at Howard Wood Field but the track and bleachers were empty with the entire spring sports season having been cancelled back in April due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Last night we gave our senior salute to the Lincoln program that would have been going for a fifth straight boy's championship and fourth girls title in five years, and we also asked them about how unusual today without the State meet is, and what they'll be doing to try and fill the void.

In the meantime both those heading off to college and returning next year have been busy trying to workout and train for the next season of cross country and track. Lincoln coach Jim Jarovski says he's been sending workouts online to his athletes and hopes to have some summer opportunities for field athletes to get some work in when allowed to by the district.