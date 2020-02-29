Augustana, SMSU & Northern State Qualify Wrestlers For Nationals At Regionals

AUGUSTANA RECAP

After a great performance in the Super Region 5 tournament, the Augustana wrestling team is sending three wrestlers to the Division II National Championships. Redshirt freshman Hunter Burnett (141 pounds), redshirt freshman Steven Hajas (285 pounds) and No. 9 ranked senior Ben Kelvington (174 pounds) will represent the Vikings in two weekends inside the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls.

The aforementioned Burnett took the Vikings first national qualifier honors of the day in the 141 pound bracket. Burnett started advanced to the semifinal match after a dominating performance in the quarterfinals, an 18-3 tech fall over Minot State's William Horton-Hayden. Burnett then punched his ticket to the championships with a 9-8 win over MSU Moorhead's Mason Schulz. Burnett ended the day as the regional runner-up after falling in the first-place match.

Viking heavyweight Steven Hajas advanced to nationals in similar fashion. Hajas pinned Minnesota State's David Griffet at 6:40 in the quarterfinal bout to advance to the semifinal match. Hajas then defeated St. Cloud State's Ezayah Oropeza with a dramatic last-minute takedown for a 6-4 victory punching his ticket to nationals. The redshirt freshman also finished the night as the regional runner-up after falling in the first-place match.

After being upset in his opening match at 174 pounds, senior Ben Kelvington was forced to win out in order to qualify for nationals. He did just that with three-straight victories, culminating in a consolation championship while earning third-place in the region.

The senior's winning run started with a 14-1 major decision over Southwest Minnesota State's Hayden Voxland. In the consolation semifinal, Kelvington pulled away from Minnesota State's Zach Johnston in a 13-6 major decision win. Johnston and Kelvington traded takedowns and escapes for two and a half periods, before Kelvington took Johnston down and added four near-fall points to earn a spot in the consolation title match, a rematch from his first bout of the day.

The senior and Upper Iowa's Myron Crawford went down to the wire. With under a minute of wrestling left, Kelvington logged a takedown for a 6-5 lead. Crawford then returned the favor for a 7-6 lead with time winding down. However, Kelvington recorded an escape and sent the 7-7 match into overtime. In overtime, Kelvington capitalized on a missed takedown attempt and recorded the takedown of his own for the win, punching his ticket to the national championships.

Three other Vikings advanced to the consolation final match on the day, No. 11 ranked redshirt freshman Jack Huffman at 133 pounds, senior Bailey Neises at 165 pounds and sophomore Daniel Bishop at 197 pounds, all of whom went 2-2 on the day and placed fourth in the region. Redshirt freshman Kolby Kost went 3-2 on the day at 184 pounds with one fall and tech fall, earning fifth place in the region.

Full Results

125

Ethan Cota (16-14) placed 6th and scored 7.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Ethan Cota (Augustana (SD)) 16-14 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal - Ethan Cota (Augustana (SD)) 16-14 won by major decision over Jeremy Leintz (Mary) 13-10 (MD 14-5)

Semifinal - Joe Arroyo (Wis.-Parkside ) 23-8 won by decision over Ethan Cota (Augustana (SD)) 16-14 (Dec 8-1)

Cons. Semi - Trenton McManus (Minnesota St.) 16-10 won by decision over Ethan Cota (Augustana (SD)) 16-14 (Dec 6-0)

5th Place Match - Jared Hensley (Upper Iowa) 22-9 won by decision over Ethan Cota (Augustana (SD)) 16-14 (Dec 10-6)

133

Jack Huffman (21-10) placed 4th and scored 9.5 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Jack Huffman (Augustana (SD)) 21-10 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal - Jack Huffman (Augustana (SD)) 21-10 won by decision over Jackson Stauffacher (Southwest Minn. St.) 10-4 (Dec 6-2)

Semifinal - Garrett Vos (St. Cloud St.) 17-0 won by major decision over Jack Huffman (Augustana (SD)) 21-10 (MD 18-4)

Cons. Semi - Jack Huffman (Augustana (SD)) 21-10 won in tie breaker - 1 over Dayne Morton (Northern St.) 24-7 (TB-1 3-1)

3rd Place Match - Airk Furseth (Wis.-Parkside ) 29-3 won by decision over Jack Huffman (Augustana (SD)) 21-10 (Dec 7-3)

141

Hunter Burnett (27-9) placed 2nd and scored 14.5 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Hunter Burnett (Augustana (SD)) 27-9 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal - Hunter Burnett (Augustana (SD)) 27-9 won by tech fall over William Horton-Hayden (Minot St.) 5-9 (TF-1.5 6:48 (18-3))

Semifinal - Hunter Burnett (Augustana (SD)) 27-9 won by decision over Mason Schulz (MSU Moorhead) 20-17 (Dec 9-8)

1st Place Match - Joey Bianchini (St. Cloud St.) 20-1 won by major decision over Hunter Burnett (Augustana (SD)) 27-9 (MD 15-4)

149

Jebben Keyes (7-11) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Zachary Scott (MSU Moorhead) 22-14 won by decision over Jebben Keyes (Augustana (SD)) 7-11 (Dec 2-1)

Cons. Round 1 - Jebben Keyes (Augustana (SD)) 7-11 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 2 - Shadi Mitwalli (Minot St.) 15-13 won by decision over Jebben Keyes (Augustana (SD)) 7-11 (Dec 9-7)

157

Jacob Tvinnereim (21-16) placed 6th and scored 8.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Jacob Tvinnereim (Augustana (SD)) 21-16 won by decision over Nathan Moore (Southwest Minn. St.) 6-18 (Dec 6-3)

Quarterfinal - Jacob Tvinnereim (Augustana (SD)) 21-16 won by fall over Mac Spotts (Upper Iowa) 21-15 (Fall 6:48)

Semifinal - Jake Barzowski (St. Cloud St.) 18-2 won by decision over Jacob Tvinnereim (Augustana (SD)) 21-16 (Dec 6-2)

Cons. Semi - Walker Carr (Northern St.) 3-1 won by decision over Jacob Tvinnereim (Augustana (SD)) 21-16 (Dec 5-2)

5th Place Match - Cooper Siebrecht (Minnesota St.) 21-9 won by injury default over Jacob Tvinnereim (Augustana (SD)) 21-16 (Inj. 6:12)

165

Bailey Neises (12-9) placed 4th and scored 9.5 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Bailey Neises (Augustana (SD)) 12-9 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal - Bailey Neises (Augustana (SD)) 12-9 won by decision over Nathan Baca (Minot St.) 13-14 (Dec 5-2)

Semifinal - Devin Fitzpatrick (St. Cloud St.) 18-1 won by decision over Bailey Neises (Augustana (SD)) 12-9 (Dec 4-0)

Cons. Semi - Bailey Neises (Augustana (SD)) 12-9 won by decision over Billy Holtan (Northern St.) 14-7 (Dec 7-3)

3rd Place Match - Braydon Ortloff (MSU Moorhead) 12-9 won by decision over Bailey Neises (Augustana (SD)) 12-9 (Dec 9-7)

174

Ben Kelvington (15-5) placed 3rd and scored 11.5 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Ben Kelvington (Augustana (SD)) 15-5 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal - Myron Crawford (Upper Iowa) 14-7 won by decision over Ben Kelvington (Augustana (SD)) 15-5 (Dec 8-3)

Cons. Round 2 - Ben Kelvington (Augustana (SD)) 15-5 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 3 - Ben Kelvington (Augustana (SD)) 15-5 won by major decision over Hayden Voxland (Southwest Minn. St.) 16-14 (MD 14-1)

Cons. Semi - Ben Kelvington (Augustana (SD)) 15-5 won by decision over Zach Johnston (Minnesota St.) 18-9 (Dec 13-6)

3rd Place Match - Ben Kelvington (Augustana (SD)) 15-5 won in sudden victory - 1 over Myron Crawford (Upper Iowa) 14-7 (SV-1 9-7)

184

Kolby Kost (17-8) placed 5th and scored 11.5 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Kolby Kost (Augustana (SD)) 17-8 won by fall over Tanner Anthony (Wis.-Parkside ) 8-17 (Fall 2:41)

Quarterfinal - Kolby Kost (Augustana (SD)) 17-8 won by decision over Marcus Placide (Northern St.) 27-7 (Dec 12-5)

Semifinal - Tyree Overton (St. Cloud St.) 17-3 won by decision over Kolby Kost (Augustana (SD)) 17-8 (Dec 11-5)

Cons. Semi - Austin Eichmann (Mary) 7-8 won by decision over Kolby Kost (Augustana (SD)) 17-8 (Dec 10-9)

5th Place Match - Kolby Kost (Augustana (SD)) 17-8 won by tech fall over Steven Abbott (MSU Moorhead) 4-9 (TF-1.5 6:55 (19-3))

197

Daniel Bishop (15-13) placed 4th and scored 10.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Daniel Bishop (Augustana (SD)) 15-13 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal - Jackson Ryan (Southwest Minn. St.) 17-6 won by decision over Daniel Bishop (Augustana (SD)) 15-13 (Dec 5-0)

Cons. Round 2 - Daniel Bishop (Augustana (SD)) 15-13 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 3 - Daniel Bishop (Augustana (SD)) 15-13 won by tech fall over Logan Rhode (MSU Moorhead) 4-9 (TF-1.5 5:26 (15-0))

Cons. Semi - Daniel Bishop (Augustana (SD)) 15-13 won by decision over Rodsean Graham (Wis.-Parkside ) 15-16 (Dec 4-2)

3rd Place Match - Jackson Ryan (Southwest Minn. St.) 17-6 won by decision over Daniel Bishop (Augustana (SD)) 15-13 (Dec 7-5)

285

Steven Hajas (16-10) placed 2nd and scored 15.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Steven Hajas (Augustana (SD)) 16-10 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal - Steven Hajas (Augustana (SD)) 16-10 won by fall over David Griffet (Minnesota St.) 14-9 (Fall 6:40)

Semifinal - Steven Hajas (Augustana (SD)) 16-10 won by decision over Ezayah Oropeza (St. Cloud St.) 16-4 (Dec 6-4)

1st Place Match - Triston Westerlund (Upper Iowa) 24-5 won by decision over Steven Hajas (Augustana (SD)) 16-10 (Dec 3-2)

NORTHERN STATE RECAP

Ten wrestlers from the Northern State wrestling team competed in the NCAA Super Region V Tournament on Saturday from the Sioux Falls Arena. Walker Carr advanced to the NCAA National Championships taking third at 157 pounds.

Carr got off to a rough start as he suffered a 5-0 decision loss to Braydon Huber in the quarterfinal but recovered with a win over Zachary Berry in his consolation round three match (Dec 7-1) and a win over Jacob Tvinnereim in the consolation semi-finals (Dec 5-2). In his third-place match Carr delivered another victory as he took down Mac Spotts in a 7-3 decision to finish third and punch his ticket to the national tournament.

At 125, Landen Fischer went 1-2 on the day, picking up a bye in the consolation rounds but falling to Jeremy Leintz (Dec 9-4) and Hunter Pfantz (Dec 11-5).

At 133, Dayne Morton fell in a close 15-13 decision in the quarterfinals and suffered a tough tie breaker loss in the consolation semifinals. However, he recovered with a 10-2 major decision win over Laken Boese to finish in fifth place.

At 149, Caden Moore managed another fifth-place finish, winning by an 11-2 major decision in consolation round three and taking an 11-5 decision over Nathan Hensley in his fifth-place match.

Billy Holton managed a sixth place finish at 165, highlighted by a victory by fall over Logan Saltou and a 3-0 decision victory over Jacob Backlund in his consolation round three match.

Meanwhile, Tanner Wiese scored 2.0 team points at the 174-weight class with a 10-0 major decision over Joseph Lopez in consolation round two.

Diego Gallegos and Caleb Lefferdink each picked up one decision victory at 197 and 285 respectively. Gallegos took a 5-1 decision over Logan Rhode in round one, and Lefferdink managed a 6-3 decision over Neil Hanson.

Walker Carr will compete March 13-14 at the Denny Stanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls, representing Northern State University at the NCAA National Championships. Brackets, seeding and schedule information will be released at a later date.

SMSU RECAP

Southwest Minnesota State senior Jackson Ryan won three of four matches to claim third place at 197 pounds and earn a spot at the NCAA Championships during the 10-team NCAA Super Region V Championships inside the Sioux Falls Arena on Saturday.

The top three finishers in each of the 10 weight classes advance to the NCAA Championships on March 13-14 at the Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Ryan won his first bout of the day at 197 pounds earning a 5-0 victory over Augustana's Daniel Bishop in the quarterfinals. He lost in the championship semifinals by a 12-1 score to No. 1 ranked Nick Baumler from Upper Iowa, but came back with a 4-1 victory over 10th ranked Matt Blome from Minnesota State. Ryan then punched his ticket to nationals with a thrilling 7-5 rematch victory over Bishop to claim third place.

It's the third straight season SMSU has had a national qualifier.

Cole Hennen picked up SMSU's first win of the day in the first round with a 14-7 decision over Steven Abbott from MSU Moorhead at 184 pounds. He lost in the quarterfinals, but rebounded with a 10-8 sudden victory in the consolation second round over Tanner Anthony from Wisconsin-Parkside. Hennen's day came to end in the consolation third round with a hard-fought 4-2 overtime loss to Austin Eichmann from UMary.

Hunter Pfantz lost his opening bout at 125, but rebounded with an 11-5 win over Landen Fischer from Northern State. He was then eliminated in the consolation third round by major decision (11-2) to Trenton McManus from Minnesota State.

At 174, Hayden Voxland dropped his first bout of the day, but came back with a 2-1 victory over Edgar Heredia from Wisconsin-Parkside in the consolation second round. Voxland then lost his final bout of the day in the consolation third round with a 14-1 loss to Ben Kelvington from Minnesota State.

Jackson Stauffacher (133), Justin Sampson (141), Robert Shields (149), Nathan Moore (157), Jacob Backlund (165) and Neil Hanson (285) all finished the championship with 0-2 records.

SMSU Results

Championship First Round

125 – Hunter Pfantz (17-8) - BYE

133 – Jackson Stauffacher (7-1) BYE

141 – Justin Sampson (11-10) BYE

149 – Robert Shields (16-14) BYE

157 – Nathan Moore (7-16) lost dec. (6-3) to Jacob Tvinnereim (AU)

165 – Jacob Backlund (2-6) BYE

174 – Hayden Voxland (14-12) lost tech. fall (19-1) to Kolten Eischens (SCSU)

184 – Cole Hennen (10-9) won dec. (14-7) over Steven Abbott (MSUM)

197 – Jackson Ryan (18-6) BYE

285 – Neil Hanson (0-1) lost dec. (4-0) to Triston Westerlund (UIU)

Championship Quarterfinals

125 – Hunter Pfantz lost dec. (11-4) to Brandon Betancourt (SCSU)

133 – Jackson Stauffacher lost dec. (5-2) to Jack Huffman (AU)

141 – Justin Sampson lost major dec. (13-4) to Joey Bianchini (SCSU)

149 – Robert Shields lost dec. (10-3) to James Pleski (SCSU)

157 –

165 – Jacob Backlund lost dec. (6-0) to Shane Gantz (UWP)

174 –

184 – Cole Hennen lost major dec. (14-4) to Trevor Turriff (MSU)

197 – Jackson Ryan won dec. (5-0) over Daniel Bishop (AU)

285 –

Consolation - Round 2

125 – Hunter Pfantz won dec. (11-5) over Landen Fischer (NSU)

133 - Jackson Stauffacher lost major dec. (18-6) to Laken Boese (UMARY) - Stauffacher eliminated

149 – Robert Shields lost dec. (10-4) to Devin Steidler (UMARY) - Shields eliminated

157 – Nathan Moore lost dec. (3-2) to Zachary Berry (MINOT) - Moore eliminated

174 – Hayden Voxland won dec. (2-1) over Edgar Heredia (UWP)

184 – Cole Hennen won SV-1 (10-8) over Tanner Anthony (UWP)

285 – Neil Hanson lost dec. (6-3) to Caleb Lefferdink (NSU) - Hanson eliminated

Consolation - Round 3

125 – Hunter Pfantz lost major dec. (11-2) to Trenton McManus (MSU) - Pfantz eliminated

141 – Justin Sampson lost dec. (2-1) to Louie Sanders (MSU) - Sampson eliminated

165 – Jacob Backlund lost dec. (3-0) to Billy Holtan (NSU) - Backlund eliminated

174 – Hayden Voxland lost major dec. (14-1) to Ben Kelvington (AU) - Voxland eliminated

184 – Cole Hennen lost SV-1 (4-2) to Austin Eichmann (UMARY) - Hennen eliminated

Championship Semifinals

197 – Jackson Ryan lost major dec. (12-1) to Nick Baumler (UIU)

Consolation - Semifinals

197 – Jackson Ryan won dec. (4-1) over Matt Blome (MSU)

Consolation - Finals (Third Place)

197 – Jackson Ryan won dec. (7-5) over Daniel Bishop (AU)