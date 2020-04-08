Augie softball finishes 4th in D-II poll

Despite an unprecedented ending to the 2020 season, Augustana Softball finished the year as one of the best in the nation. In the final National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) poll, the Vikings finished No. 4, with 352 points. The Vikings end the year with a 16-3 record and seven-straight wins.

The 2019 NCAA DII National Champions, Augustana will remain the final team to hoist the trophy when play resumes in 2021. Due to concerns of the global coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, both the NCAA and NSIC canceled all spring events and championships.

Augustana ends the season with a pair of top-15 wins, including a 1-0 shutout victory over then-No.10 Texas A&M-Commerce.

Playing 19 games in total, the Vikings finish the year with a .342 team batting average and 2.13 ERA. Augustana's .545 slugging percentage stands second all-time in single-season program history, with on-base percentage (.409) standing third, and batting average in fourth.

Individually, Abbie Lund ends the year with a team-high .483 batting average, and senior Christina Pickett second at .429. Showing off her power, sophomore Mary Pardo collected a team-best 19 RBI and .696 slugging percentage. Pardo, Ashley Mickschl, and freshman Torri Chute all clubbed four home runs this season.

From the circle, Mickschl was on pace for her third-consecutive All-American honors. The Junior was 11-1 with four shutouts, 71 strikeouts, and a 1.4 ERA. Amber Elliott has five wins and 53 strikeouts in 10 appearances for the Vikings.

Augustana is the only NSIC to earn a spot in the Top-25. The 2020 NFCA Division II Top 25 Poll is voted on by 16 NCAA Division II head coaches with two representing each of the eight NCAA regions.

