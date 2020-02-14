Augustana Hoops Gets Key Doubleheader Sweep Of Mankato

WOMEN'S RECAP

The Augustana women’s basketball team led from start-to-finish in an 87-78 win over Minnesota State Friday evening inside the Sanford Pentagon. The Vikings forced 28 turnovers on the evening, scoring 29 points off those turnovers.

With the win, Augustana moves into a tie for fourth place in the NSIC South Division standings with a 10-9 league mark while improving to 14-9 overall on the season. The Mavericks fall to 13-10 overall and are also 10-9 in the NSIC.

The Vikings jumped out to a fast start, outscoring the Mavericks 25-13 in the first quarter, then held off the visitors in the final period.

Augustana had its lead balloon to 19 points in the second quarter when Lizzie Karp scored on a layup with 6:59 remaining in the first half. The Vikings then entered halftime holding a 44-33 lead.

Thanks to a 12-point third quarter from Hannah Mitby, the Vikings again increased their lead in the third quarter, holding a 66-50 advantage entering the fourth period. The 12 points were part of a game-high of 23 points for Mitby.

In a fast-paced fourth quarter, the Mavericks actually outscored Augustana 28-21, thanks to 18 points from their bench, but it was not enough as the Vikings prevailed 87-78. The point total is the most this season for AU.

Hana Beyer tallied 16 points in the game, jump started by 12 points in the first half on 4-of-5 shooting from 3-point land. She ended the evening 6-of-8 from the field. Aislinn Duffy totaled 14 points and nine rebounds.

Augustana shot 42.6 percent from the field on 26-of-61 shot attempts. The Mavericks shot 49.2 percent on 30-of-61 shot attempts, but were hampered by the 28 turnovers. Mitby recorded a career-best five steals while the NSIC leader in steals, Beyer, totaled four. McKenzee Zilverberg and Abby Hora also recorded four steals, each.

The Vikings return to the Sanford Pentagon Saturday afternoon hosting Concordia-St. Paul at 3:30 p.m. The contest is Senior Day for the Vikings, where they will honors Danni Honner, Beyer, Hora and Zilverberg for their careers.

MEN'S RECAP

Up three with the shot clock and game clock winding down, Matt Todd sank a jump shot to ice the game for the Augustana men's basketball team Friday night inside the Sanford Pentagon. The Vikings prevailed 73-66 over Minnesota State to split the season series.

Augustana, who trailed by as many as 15 points in the contest, improves to 10-9 in the NSIC and 15-10 overall. The Vikings are now one game behind fourth place, and a chance at hosting a first round NSIC Tournament contest, Minnesota State who is now 11-8 in league play and 13-12 overall.

Augustana trailed 26-11 with 12:07 remaining in the first half when it embarked on an 18-2 run to take a 29-28 lead. Freshman Isaac Fink scored 11-straight points in the run, on three 3-point baskets and a jumper in the paint, to cut the deficit to four points. Moments later, it was fellow freshman Bennett Otto who gave Augustana the one-point advantage.

The two teams would battle to a 36-all score at halftime.

That set the stage for the second half which featured six ties and three lead changes, along with a combined 27 fouls, in a physical back-and-forth affair.

The Mavericks gathered a lead of six points just four minutes into the second half but the Vikings didn't relent and knotted the game at 45-all.

Trailing 50-49, Augustana used a 10-0 run to grab a 59-50 advantage with 8:25 on the clock. However, Minnesota State wasn't going away quietly, using a 9-0 run of its own to knot the game at 59-all with just over four minutes remaining.

Augustana put a screeching halt to the MSU momentum as Dylan LeBrun drove hard to the basket and drew a foul where he sank a pair of free throws. The lead eventually grew to four points at 69-65 but once again saw the Mavericks sneak within a basket at 69-66.

It was then that Todd sank his jumper with 19 seconds on the clock. The defense stiffened and Fink corralled the missed Mavericks' shot where he went to the free-throw line to secure the 73-66 win.

Augustana was led by Fink with 22 points, a game-high, while Todd totaled 15 points and LeBrun 12. LeBrun played the final 11 minutes with four fouls. Tyler Riemersma tallied 12 rebounds while Michael Schaefer secured 10 rebounds on the night.

The Vikings, who shot 61.1 percent from 3-point range in the victory at St. Cloud State, appear to have snapped out of their long-range funk as they connected on 9-of-18 3-point field goals Friday.

Minnesota State was led by Cameron Kirksey with 17 points on 15 shot attempts.

Augustana remains at home Saturday hosting Concordia-St. Paul at 5:30 p.m. The night is Senior Night for the Vikings with a pregame ceremony taking place prior to tip-off.

-RECAPS COURTESY AU ATHLETICS