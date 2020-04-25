Augustana's Jake Lacina Signs With Minnesota Vikings As Four Other Locals Sign Deals

Several local college football players are going to get NFL opportunities as undrafted free agents.

Augustana's Jake Lacina signed with the Minnesota Vikings, South Dakota's Kameron Cline signed with the Indianapolis Colts, and three SDSU Jackrabbits (Mikey Daniel to Atlanta, Luke Sellars to Detroit and Christian Rozeboom to the Los Angeles Rams) signed shortly after the conclusion of the NFL Draft. Click on the video above for more info and read more about each player in each school's release.

AUGUSTANA'S JAKE LACINA

Augustana football's Jake Lacina is headed from one Viking ship to another as the All-American signed a free agent deal with the Minnesota Vikings Saturday evening.

Lacina, a 6-foot-4 senior from St. Paul, Minnesota, enjoyed a decorated career at Augustana that culminated as the Rimington Award winner, given to the nation's top center at each level. Lacina was a consensus All-America selection as a senior after helping Augustana to nine wins and the NCAA Division II Playoffs.

After taking a redshirt his true-freshman season, Lacina started all 45 games the following four seasons at center. A team captain his senior season, Lacina was named First Team All-America by the AFCA, Don Hansen Football Gazette and D2Football.com while also earning First Team All-NSIC accolades.

Lacina blocked for the NSIC's top passing offense on two occasions, helped Augustana set single-season records for total offense, passing yards and touchdowns over his career. He also anchored an offensive line that led the NSIC in fewest sacks allowed as a junior.

Jake joins his father, Corbin, as a Minnesota Viking. Corbin, an Augustana Viking from 1989-92, played for the Minnesota Vikings from 1999-02. Jake also joins fellow Augustana alum, C.J. Ham, on the active Minnesota roster. C.J., who played for Augustana from 2011-15, recently signed a four-year extension with Minnesota.

SOUTH DAKOTA STATE'S DANIEL, SELLARS & ROZEBOOM

Three former South Dakota State football players reached free-agent agreements with National Football League teams Saturday following the conclusion of the NFL Draft.

Agreeing to terms were:

Mikey Daniel, fullback/running back, Atlanta Falcons;

Christian Rozeboom, linebacker, Los Angeles Rams, and

Luke Sellers, fullback, Detroit Lions.

A Brookings native, Daniel rushed for 1,728 yards and 29 touchdowns during his four-year Jackrabbit career. He led the team with 11 rushing touchdowns in 2017 and ranked second on the squad with 630 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns in 2018. He again ranked second on the team in rushing during his senior campaign with 535 yards, averaging 4.7 yards per carry.

Rozeboom finished as SDSU's career leader in tackles with 475, including 29 tackles for loss, while adding eight forced fumbles and eight interceptions during a standout career. The Sioux Center, Iowa, native earned first-team all-Missouri Valley Football Conference honors each of his four seasons from 2016-19, topping the 100-tackle mark each year. Rozeboom also was an All-America selection three years and was a 2019 finalist for the STATS FCS Buck Buchanan Award, which is presented annually to the top defensive player in the Football Championship Subdivision.

Sellers helped pave the way for a potent Jackrabbit rushing attack that averaged more than 175 yards per game each of the past three seasons. The Papillion, Nebraska, native scored a touchdown on his lone reception of the 2019 season and also was a key contributor on special teams for SDSU squads that earned a top-eight seed in the FCS playoffs each of the last four years.

SOUTH DAKOTA'S KAMERON CLINE

Defensive lineman Kameron Cline is heading to the Indianapolis Colts after signing as an undrafted free agent.

In four season he had 67 unassisted tackles (121 total) and seven sacks.