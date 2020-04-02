Awards for Wings

The Aberdeen Wings won the Robertson Cup in the 2019-2020 season. But they lost most of that team to the college ranks.

General Manager and Head Coach Scott Langer did a great job of rebuilding his team quickly and they were having another stellar season when the Corona Virus Pandemic hit, canceling the remainder of the campaign.

But his efforts did not go unnoticed. Langer was named General Manager of the Year in the Central Division of the N-A-H-L and the team was named Organization of the Year. We talked with Scott right before the season game to a hault and he was really happy with how well his new guys had come together.

"There hasn't been a whole lot of disappointment here. I mean these guys have come in and they've understood the culture and winning is a big part of that. We have more division one scholarships than we've ever had in a single season here in Aberdeen. And we've won a lot of games. We're sitting in the top spot right now. Everybody's chasing us and we have a bulls-eye on our back. But I think the big surprise is how well these guys took to what we do here in Aberdeen..."

The Wings will take the ice for the 2020-2021 season once again as defending Robertson Cup champs. And with the winning culture that Langer has developed and the love affair with their fans at the Odde, expect for the Wings to be in contention again next season.