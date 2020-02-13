BORDER BATTLES-SF Christian Boys Top Western Christian, O'Gorman Girls Roll At Sioux City East

The night in prep hoops featured a pair of intriguing South Dakota-Iowa border battles!

In boy's hoops the Sioux Falls Christian Chargers, ranked 4th in South Dakota's Class A, went back and forth with Western Christian, 9th in Iowa's 1A poll, eventually prevailing 78-70 in Sioux Falls.

In Sioux City the O'Gorman girls, unbeaten and ranked #1 in South Dakota, hammered the 15th ranked team in Iowa's highest class, Sioux City East, 68-45.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!