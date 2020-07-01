Barrientos rolls to 8 shot win at AJGA

Melena Barrientosof Plano, TX was a wire to wire winner of the AJGA junior national tournament at Willow Run after shooting back to back 70's and finish up the final round with a 3 under par 67.

Tyson Shelley of Utah rolled in a clutch par putt on 18 but then watched as Jacob Mason of Colorado rolled in a birdie putt to force a playoff. It took 3 extra holes to before Shelley birdied 17 for the win. Both shot final round 68's and were 5 under for the 3-day event.

The American Junior Golf Association will return to Willow Run in Sioux Falls the next 2 summers as well.