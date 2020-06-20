Basketball returns as Sanford Pentagon hosts first summer tournaments

Since it opened almost exactly seven years ago, the Sanford Pentagon is often one of the busiest spots in Sioux Falls during the summer with all kinds of tournaments and camps.

That's made it nothing short of eerie for the building to go silent during the COVID-19 pandemic.

That changed today as the Pentagon hosted it's first tournament since the shutdown. 77 total girls and boys basketball teams ranging from fifth to eleventh grade are in Sioux Falls this weekend for the two-day tournament.

It all went on amid a number of precautions that included sanitation stations throughout the Pentagon, no bleacher seating and marked off areas for fans to watch.

Teams themselves didn't have any physical contact until today's games with coaches like O'Gorman's Derek Robey meeting his group just two days earlier.

The Pentagon will be getting a lot busier over the next couple of weeks with more tournaments as well as weekly MMA fights beginning on July 10th.