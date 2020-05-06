Billion Auto Plays of the Week

The first week of the season in late August produced one of the most memorable runs, as Webster's Braden Holland reversed field and found pay dirt on a 67-yard touchdown run.

Jackson County Central bull rushed their way to state thanks in part to the bruising running of Bradley Buhl Jr. against Fairmont.

Canton's Kayden Verley put on a show all season, saving his best for the state championship game on this 91 yard run.

When you run through an entire team of tacklers, not only will you make our countdown, you can flex like Bridgewater Emery Ethan's Brady Hawkins.

Our top run came from Viborg Hurley's Chase Mason, who showed that no one was capable of chasing him down with a state championship on the line.

And those are your Billion Automotive Plays of the Week...