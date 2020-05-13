Billion Auto Plays of the Week

Kai Henry is a guy the Coyotes will be happy to have back thanks to twisting runs like this 42 yarder against Indiana State.

Northwestern's Tyson Kooima shows that quarterbacks can tuck it and run too, breaking off a 71 yard score against Dakota Wesleyan.

Northern State's Hunter Trautman turned into a bruiser against Minot State.

With Gabe Watson lost for the season to injury, Thuro Reisdorfer stepped up, and stepped away from Northern on this 98 yard touchdown run.

Our top run came from special teams. South Dakota State's Jaxon Janke was man of action on a punt return against Long Island.

And those are your Billion Automotive Plays of the Week.