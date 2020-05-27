Billion Auto Plays of the Week

Anna Wedel led Northwestern to 32 wins thanks to kills like this against Concordia.

Emma Ronsiek will play college hoops at Creighton. Maybe the O'Gorman star should try and play for their volleyball team too.

Washington's Phekran Kong will be playing college volleyball at Louisville for obvious reasons!

Elizabeth Juhnke was the Summit League's Freshman of the Year, leading the Coyotes to 31 victories and the NIVC runner up with swings like this.

Topping our list is the perfect prep volleyball team in South Dakota! Sydney Schell's bombshell in the state championship against Faulkton helped Northwestern finish off a perfect 41-0 season.

And those are your Billion Automotive Plays of the Week