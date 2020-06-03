Billion Auto Plays of the Week

We start with a special teams play! Dell Rapids Mason Goeken blocks a punt, and then turns to a basketball player by boxing out to recover for the touchdown!

USD's defense ended a nearly two decade wait to beat rival SDSU, and with a three point lead the Coyotes turn away the Jacks with a pair of big hits to force a fumble late in the 4th quarter to help preserve a 24-21 win.

We stay in college and head to Augustana, where Grayson Diepenbrock goes all out to haul in an interception against Wayne State.

There's the pick six and then there is this strip six from Roosevelt's Jack Hughes.

Topping our list is a goal line stand that put Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan over the top in the 11B state championship. Up seven with a few minutes left in the game, Winner got the ball down to the Seahawks one yard line, and had four chances to tie the game. Four times they were stopped.

