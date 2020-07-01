Billion Auto Plays of the Week

Tyman Long continued to show that it's a mistake to run on the Harrisburg catcher, gunning out a Post 22 Hardhat.

Four score for Pierre as Jack Van Camp parks a grand slam against East.

We hit the dirt at I-90 Speedway in number three for a furious finish in the sprints, with Flandreau's Elliot Amdahl holding off the pack to take the checkered flag.

Brandon Valley's Lake Terveer had to cover about a lake's worth of ground to make this catch.

However the top play comes from the pitcher on the other side of Terveer, as Renner's Austin Henry strikes out 12 Brandon Valley hitters to lead the Post 307 to a 1-0 win.

And those are your Billion Automotive Plays of the Week.