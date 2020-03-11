Billion Automotive Plays of the Week

Freeman Academy/Marion's Gavin Pankratz towered above Canistota in their regional with three first quarter blocks.

Mason Larson throws down for Dakota Wesleyan in the GPAC Championship game.

In the SoDak 16, Aydin Lloyd starts and finishes a fast break, with help from Jaxsen Deckerts behind the back pass!

Speaking of starts, good luck topping the South Dakota women in the Summit League Tournament, as they drop 99 points on Omaha in their quarterfinal victory.

Our top spot is reserved for the top player from the top team in the NSIC Tournament. Parker Fox swatted and slammed all week to lead Northern State to the championship, and win Tournament MVP honors.

