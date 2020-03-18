Billion Automotive Plays of the Week

Flandreau's Tishara Hardy hits five three pointers in the first half that would help lead the Fliers to a 60-55 win over West Central that sent them to to their first state tournament in 23 years.

Coming in at four is Brookings Maxwell Kjelden, who scored four goals for the Rangers in their state quarterfinal win over Watertown.

Cole Jurgens and Parker came up short in the SoDak16 against Sioux Valley, but his halfcourter certainly didn't.

Almost exactly a year to day of their state championship loss to North Linn Troy Mills, the Comets of Boyden-Hull streaked to a state championships win, avenging their loss against the same team in a 64-51 victory.

Topping our list is the unquestioned top team in the Summit League. The Coyote women stormed to the tournament title with victories over Oral Roberts and SDSU to complete a perfect 19-0 season in Summit play, and finish 30-2 overall.