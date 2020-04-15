Billion Automotive Plays of the Week features the top pins in high school and college wrestling from this past season.

Brandon Valley 8th grader Navarro Schunke completes the Schunke Sweep, pinning Caleb Brink to secure the 220 pound state title just minutes after brother Damion had claimed the 182 pound title!

Parkston's Riley Weber trailed for virtually all of the 120 pound state title match until he pins Burke/Gregory's Owen Hansen with 8 seconds to spare!

SMSU's Jackson Ryan catches Augustana's Daniel Bishop and brings their match to sudden end in overtime!

Canton's Kellyn March was the first to break Randy Lewis 44-year old record for consecutive pins with his 46th straight on December 21st. His streak would end at 49 and be second best in state history....

...because the only thing that stopped Chamberlain's Nash Hutmacher was the end of his career. Nash also passed Lewis' mark on December 21st and continued through to the state championship, where he claimed his 4th straight title with his 73rd straight victory via fall.