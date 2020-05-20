Eden Brooker sent SDSU to the NCAA Tournament with this boot in penalty kicks of the Summit League Soccer Championship.

Suad Smile-o-vich puts a smile on Roosevelt fan's face, netting the eventual game winner that clinched the Rider's first state soccer title.

USD's Kellee Willer capped off a hat trick at Oral Roberts by bending it like Beckham on her third goal!

With just two minutes left in the AA state championship match against Aberdeen, Yankton's Jaiden Boomsma lowers the boom to deliver a title.

Our top goal was true teamwork, with O'Gorman's Ava Manning going head over heels to find Sierra Barkus, who used her head for a goal against Roosevelt.

And those are your Billion Automotive Plays of the Week.