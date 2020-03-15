Boyden-Hull Avenges 2019 Title Loss With Sweet Championship In 2020

The prep basketball season and state tournament in Iowa did finish in its entirety on Friday night, allowing the boys of Boyden-Hull to finish off a year long vendetta.

One year after losing to North Linn Troy Mills in the 2A Championship game, tthe Comets got revenge by claiming the 2020 title with a 64-51 victory over that same foe.

In addition to avenging last year's championship heartbreak, Boyden-Hull wins the title despite being one of the smallest schools in their classification.

The Comets finished 24-3. It's their fourth state title in school history, the last coming in 2013.