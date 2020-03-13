Boyden-Hull Claims Iowa 2A State Basketball Tournament

The Boyden-Hull boy's basketball team claimed Iowa's 2A State Championship on Friday afternoon at Wells Fargo Arena.

Amid a Coronavirus pandemic that has shut down virtually all sports in the nationa, they may well be one of the final and only prep basketball teams in the United States to win a state championship.

The Comets avenged last year's championship loss to North Linn, Troy Mills with a 64-51 victory. Andrew Frick led the Comets with 22 points. Tanner Te Slaa added 21 points and Keyton Moser scored 13. Click on the video viewer to see highlights and hear from the Comets!

Friday's games were played as many activities associations across the country had, or were in the process of, halting their state tournaments. Boy's basketball was Iowa's final winter championship, and today the final day of competition for all four classes. Spectators were limited to 100 total entrants for each school, including the original traveling team party.