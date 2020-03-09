Boyden Hull advances, West Sioux falls at Boys State 2-A in Des Moines

The Boyden Hull Comets showed why they are the top seed in the 2-A tournament in Des Moines Monday night.

They took a 16 point lead at half-time behind the strong play of Keyton Moser who scored 17 points and grabbed 14 boards and rolled past Woodward-Granger 57-26.

And West Sioux lost a heart-breaker earlier in the day to unbeaten North Linn 56-51in their first state basketball appearance when they were out-scored 10-2 to finish the game. Football stars Hunter Dekkers-8 points and Kade Lynott-12 points, almost helped the Falcons pull off the upset win. They came into the state tournament with a 22-2 record.