Brandon is known for Huset's Speedway

It's not official yet, but we should know something soon regarding the sale of Huset's Speedway.

And if it does happen it will be great for the city of Brandon. With the huge crowds that have come to the track over several decades, usually 10,000 on Sunday nights, it's no wonder that Brandon is well know for the track itself.

It can be nothing but a huge positive for the city and most everyone is excited about the possibility.

"Well I mean Huset's has been such a huge part of Brandon for decades. It was tough when it closed just from a legacy standpoint. A lot of people are familiar with Brandon because of Huset's. I came to Brandon because I've been to the races so many times etc. I remember when I first took this job, one of the first things anyone said to me was oh hey, you've got the race track up there. So it's intertwined with Brandon, it's of what we have done in the past," says Bryan Read, City Administrator.