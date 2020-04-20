Brecht transfers to USF

The University of Sioux Falls women's basketball team lost 7 seniors to graduation including All-American Kaely Hummel. So Monday's news that Anna Brecht is transferring back to her home town is huge for Travis Traphagen's team.

Anna's older sister Ellie played her college basketball at Nebraska-Omaha and she left home 3 years ago for a Division One career at Wisconsin-Green Bay. But after red-shirting and 2 years of coming off the bench, the former Patriots star is transferring to USF where she will still have 2 years of eligibility remaining.

Brecht past Steph Schueler as Lincoln's leading scorer with almost 1,700 points and was also the schools all-time leader in rebounds.

USF finished 26-6 and waiting to play in the Central Region tournament when the season was canceled due to the Corona Virus.

