Brennan Planning Racing Event At Husets Speedway

Timing amidst a global pandemic seems to be yet another bizarre twist in the Chuck Brennan-Husets Speedway Sale saga as Brennan announced plans today for a racing event this summer.

While re-iterating that the track is still for sale in an update on the Husets website, Brennan says he is planning on holding a "major racing event this summer if permitted by government entities". He says that he'd be willing to hold the race anytime between June-September pending an okay to hold it in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Aiming to be the first large gathering outdoor sporting event in South Dakota since the pandemic shut down all sports, the first night would be devoted to a full stock car show and the second to sprint cars with a $100,000 payout.

It's not the first time the Dollar Loan Center owner has promised a racing spectacular in hopes of raising interest for a sale of Husets. The track has been closed and for sale since 2017. Last year Brennan attempted to hold an event dubbed "The Race" which offered either 3.6 million in cash or ownership of the track. It was cancelled.

The listed sale price listed on the website (husets.com) is $9,450,000.