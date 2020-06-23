Brett Maher preparing for NFL season in Sioux Falls

Former Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher is in Sioux Falls working on his game with Andy Gillham, a Sanford Sports Performance Specialist.

Brett, who's dad is the Sioux Falls Superintendent of Schools for another week, kicked in college at Nebraska and he's now in the NFL where his next stop will be the New York Jets. Brett struggled in 2019 in Dallas missing 10 field goal tries, the most in the NFL.

But he's also the only kicker in league history with 3 field goals of at least 60 yards, with a career long of 63. In 2018 Brett nailed 6 of 7 from beyond 50 yards and was 29 of 36 overall for the Cowboys...

Brett and Sioux Falls native Chase Vinatieri were working with Sanford's Sports Science Institute on their technique through 3-D Bio Mechanics, but also the mental aspect of staying positive in what can be a very lonely job at times.

"What we're working on this off season is just being a little more consistent and shrinking that scatter gram a little bit and doing what we can to get mentally and physically prepared. That's why I'm spending a couple of days here in Sioux Falls with Sanford and Andy to make sure that's the case getting ready for camp" says Maher.

"One of the big tools we use a lot in sports psychology is imagery. One of the great parts of having a team like this is that we compare objective data, force data, leg speed data, swing data with his mental imagery stuff that says that was a great image. I was ready to kick that ball and then we see the objective physical data match that and we know we're in a really good spot" says Gillham.

Maher was kicking with former Roosevelt and SDSU standout Chase Vinatieri who hopes to be signed as a free agent after the NFL draft. Brett is plans to bring some of this positive imagery to the field when he suits up with the New York Jets this fall.