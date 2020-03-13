Brookings Beats Watertown Before Postponement Of State Hockey

The South Dakota Boy's State Hockey Tournament started on Friday morning at the Scheels IcePlex.

Whether it will end remains to be seen.

In the second quarterfinal of the tournament, which began at 11:30 AM, the Brookings Rangers beat Watertown 9-0 led by four goals form Maxwell Kjelden. Click on the video viewer to see highlights of the game.

During the course of the game, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem requested that all high school tournaments be cancelled due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. During the first period of the game the SDHSAA announced that it was postponing all state basketball tournament (SDHSAA does not sponsor hockey, it run by the South Dakota Amateur Hockey Association).

Shortly after the conclusion of the Brookings-Watertown game, the SDAHA announced that the rest of the tournament had been postponed until further notice. Huron and Rushmore, who did not make the trip from Rapid City for fear of contracting Coronavirus, along with both Sioux Falls Flyers' squads had been scheduled to play in the afternoon.

In the first quarterfinal of the day, Oahe defeated Sioux Center 6-2.

